Bhopal: 4,000 E-Rickshaws Run Without Permit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The total number of e-rickshaws operating in the city has grown to 7,000, as per data obtained from Bhopal regional transport office (RTO). Of the total, 3,000 have been registered with RTO while remaining 4,000 e-rickshaws ply without permit. Most of them run on the same route, that is, Bhopal talkies to Karond Square and Ayodhya Bypass. This results in traffic snarls and chaos, specially during office hours.

According to senior RTO officials, a temporary route plan has been prepared for e-rickshaw drivers but they don’t follow it. E-rickshaw driver Mohammad Imran said it would affect their livelihood if they followed the route plan. “If we follow it, we will be limited to just one route. This will result in financial loss”. Another driver Mohit Bankhede said, “If we will follow route plan sincerely, people dependent on e-rickshaws will face inconvenience. Meanwhile, haphazard driving by e-rickshaw drivers has drawn flak, as many of them stop their vehicle in the middle of the road to give lift to passengers.

They also flout traffic norms and sometimes end up racing against each other. All this is often observed in Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Gandhi Nagar Square, Karond Square, Nadra bus stand to the main railway station, Jumerati market and Hanumanganj.

Action taken: RTO

Regional transport officer Sanjay Tiwari told Free Press that inspection of e-rickshaws was carried out several times. They are subjected to penal action if found flouting norms.