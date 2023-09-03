 Bhopal: Bring Congress To Power And Get Ministerial Status: Surjewala To DCC Presidents
They were meeting with the district Congress Committee presidents here on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary in-charge of state Randeep Surejewala told the DCC presidents to bring Congress into power and get political appointments while former chief minister Kamal Nath stressed on strengthening the Mandal and Block sector. They were meeting with the district Congress Committee presidents here on Saturday. 

The screening committee meeting was organised to discuss the situation and condition of the Congress party at the grassroots level with the DCC presidents. 

While addressing the meeting along with Surjewala and Jitendra Singh, Nath asked the presidents to focus on the working of the Mandlam and block sectors and also to strengthen them. 

Surjewala who was earlier in-charge of Karnataka for Assembly elections, stated that following the Karnataka model here too if the DCC presidents are successful in installing a Congress government in the state they will be given minister-level status. 

The screening committee chairman Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Kamal Nath and Surjewala will again address the DCC presidents along with the block presidents, on September 4th, here in Bhopal. 

Sealed envelopes handed in closed-door meeting

After the meeting, the two leaders Jitendra Singh and Surjewala held a one-to-one meeting with the DCC presidents division-wise The DCC presidents submitted their recommendations and the names of the aspirants in closed envelopes. They also gave feedback about the ground-level party situation.

