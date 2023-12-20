Bhopal: Boy Consumes Bathroom Acid Over Petty Issue, Dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year old boy consumed bathroom acid after his elder brother scolded him died during course of treatment on late Monday evening. Police station incharge Rasbihari Sharma said boy Laxmi Ahirwar, resident of Jaat-Khedi, used to waste his time in unproductive work. The family members would often ask him to go for work but he didn’t listen. Following arguments with his elder brother, the victim in a fit of rage, drank bathroom acid.

The family members took him to the nearby hospital from where he was referred to Hamidia Hospital where he died during course of treatment on Tuesday. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

26-year-old alcoholic man ends life

A 26-year old liquor addict committed suicide at his home in Ishwarnagar, police said on Tuesday. Shahpura police station officials said the youth Shailendra Rajput 26, a labour by profession had turned into alcoholic and because of which his family life was very disturbed. Rajput got married around eight years back, but he was not having good relations with his wife and other members of the family, because of his liquor addiction.

The youth usually kept their distance from other family members. On Monday when he did not come out of his room, his family members went looking for him. On opening the door they found Rajput hanging from the ceiling fan. He was brought down and rushed to Hamidia hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Further investigations are underway.