Bhopal: Bodies Of 2 Missing Boys Found In Pond

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of two young boys, who went missing on Sunday, were found on Monday in a nearby pond situated at Crusher Colony of the city, Sukhesewania police said here. The deceased, Keshav (9) and Mohit (13), had gone to fetch water from a hand pump near their home on Sunday morning but never returned, said police.

Sub-inspector Kailash Yadav said that Keshav, son of Roop Singh Ahirwar, had gone with his cousin Mohit and other family members to fetch water from a hand pump. While the group was collecting water, the two boys wandered off to play and suddenly disappeared.

When the children didn’t return, their families began searching for them in the colony and nearby villages. By afternoon, a missing person report of the two boys was lodged at Sukhisewania police station, prompting a full-scale search by police and locals.

Despite efforts, the boys remained untraceable through the night. Tragically, on Monday morning, locals discovered their bodies floating in a pit-like pond near their house and immediately informed the family and police.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and preliminary investigations suggest the children may have accidentally slipped and drowned, but police are continuing their investigation.