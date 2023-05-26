Bhopal: BoB announces 12 nominees for Rashtrabhasha Samman award 2023

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced a list of 12 nominees for the Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman Award 2023.

The author of the original work and the respective Hindi translator of the award-winning book will receive Rs. 21.00 lakh and Rs. 15.00 lakh respectively. Moreover, the authors and the Hindi translators of the next five shortlisted books will receive Rs. 3.00 lakh and Rs. 2.00 lakh each respectively.

Sanjiv Chadha, managing director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said “India is a diverse country – a melting pot of cultures, religions and languages. And in its diversity lies its strength and distinctiveness. We believe that the promotion of literature across Indian languages helps strengthen our multiculturalism. We established the Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman to recognise and celebrate original Indian language literature and the translations of these works in Hindi. The ‘Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman’ award will offer a national platform to talented Indian writers from different parts of the country and will give a boost to Indian language literature as well as encourage literary translations.”