Bhopal: BMHRC Places ICD On 65-Yr-Old Patient With VT Condition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) have successfully performed a lifesaving procedure by placing an ICD (Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator) on a 65-year-old patient having threatening VT -Ventricular Tachycardia condition. The patient is out of danger now and will be discharged within a day or two.

Dr Ashish Shankhdhar, assistant professor, department of cardiology said, “This 65 year old woman came to BMHRC who had an abnormal heart beat of 180-200 beats/min. She had a life threatening condition called VT (ventricular Tachycardia). If it lasts for more than a few seconds, it could be fatal for the patient. The woman had a blood clot in heart and its pumping capacity was reduced to 20 per cent.” We implanted an ICD (implantable cardiac defibrillator) device that costs approximately Rs 4 lakh in private hospitals, informed Shankhdhar.

Symptoms

During the VT, the rapid heartbeat prevents the heart chambers from properly filling with blood. As a result, the heart may not be able to pump enough blood to the body. If this happens, following symptoms may arise.

-Fast heartbeat or a fluttering feeling in the chest (palpitations)

- Dizziness, lightheadedness, chest pain, shortness of breath