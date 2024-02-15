Bhopal: BMC To Construct Two STPs For River Conservation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Bhopal Municipal Corporation will construct two Sewage treatment plants (STPs) for conservation of Kaliasot River. A sum of Rs 3 crore will be spent on two STPs which will be constructed at Suraj Nagar and Barkhedikalan. Instructions have been given for completion of the two STPs by July this year.

According to municipal administration, Suraj Nagar STP will have capacity of 0.2 MLD while the treatment plant at Barkhedikalan nullah, Kerwa Dam road will have capacity of 0.45 MLD. NGT had said that it is absolutely necessary that Action Plans should be prepared to restore the polluted river stretches to the prescribed standards. The action plan should focus on proper interception and diversion of sewage carrying drains to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and emphasis should be on utilization of treated sewage so as to minimize extraction of ground or surface water. BMC additional commissioner Nidhi Singh said, the two STPs will have sufficient capacity to treat sewage to handle the current sewage treatment requirement.

She indicated that although BMC will explore future considerations, the current facilities are deemed optimal for the present situation. Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “STPs should be constructed keeping futurist approach keeping into account the future population or else the very purpose will be defeated. He suggested that the capacity should be sufficient for sewage treatment, considering the population for the next 10 years, to ensure their effectiveness in the long run. The green tribunal in 2014 had also ordered to clear all illegal constructions within the 33.3 meter range of Kaliasot River. Complying with the orders, the district as well as municipal administration had launched a drive to clear the illegal structures, however, the high court had stayed the anti-encroachment drive.