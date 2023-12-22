Bhopal: BMC Swings Into Action Against Meat, Fish Traders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team swung into action against meat and fish traders on Thursday and collected Rs 11,100 fine in 14 cases. Action was taken against meat traders in ward no. 1, 57 and 72. Two meat shops were closed in Gandhi Nagar under ward no-1 while meat shops were closed in ward no-57. Meat/fish traders were removed from Hoshangabad Road, DRM office, Habibganj Naka.

Similarly, a spot fine was imposed against three traders for violating guideline at Habibganj Naka and four kilogram meat confiscated from these shops was destroyed. A meat shop, which was in the green belt, was demolished near AIIMS. Besides, 5 kilogram fish was destroyed after removing roadside shop in Barkheda Pathani and Bajarang Market. Meat traders were removed in Bhanpur under ward no. 72.

Meat/fish traders have been asked to have a valid licence. They have to install opaque glass to hide the skinned meat. Similarly, traders have not been allowed to sell even fish at roadside shops. BMC additional commissioner Ranveer Singh said, “Action against meat/fish shops should not be linked with livelihood as it is related to health and hygiene. Traders have to follow guidelines.”

Health check up to be held for shelter home inmates

Urban development and housing department has ordered the mapping of shelter homes for the destitute in urban areas. It is to ensure better arrangements for the beneficiaries and to conduct their health check up. All municipal corporation commissioners, chief medical and health officers and municipality officers have been asked to ensure mapping of all 125 shelter homes of the state with the help of Sanjivni clinic, urban primary health centre and civil dispensary etc.

Shelter home in-charge and all CMHO and MAP in-charge have been instructed to prepare a plan for health check up of people staying in shelter homes. It has been directed that destitute shall be rushed to shelter homes through the medium of mobile vans. The designated officials have to maintain coordination with police and dial 100 so that they can rush roofless people immediately to the nearest shelter home.