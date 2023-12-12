Bhopal: BMC Suspends Anti-tandoor Drive After Sharp Drop In AQI

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the state capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) improving , the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has suspended its anti-tandoor drive launched against restaurants and eateries in the city. The civic body had banned use of tandoors in restaurants and other eateries as they were considered among the top contributors to rising air pollution in the state capital.

The municipal administration clarified that its drive is yielding good results and action will be taken when smoke starts again from restaurants and eateries.

BMC deputy commissioner (health) Yogendra Patel said the BMC’s anti-tandoor drive yielded good results and it sent a message to restaurants, dhabas and eateries. As many eating joints automatically switched over from traditional tandoors to modified ones. And again if the traditional tandoors are found to be used, the BMC will act against the eateries.”

The anti-tandoor drive was launched before Diwali and it continued post the festival as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained quite high then.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken note of the high pollution levels and had directed the BMC to submit a weekly report to the tribunal.

The spell of rain precipitated a sharp drop in AQI in Bhopal and other cities of the state bringing a significant improvement in air pollution front in respective areas.

Post Diwali, the city’s AQI stood at 325 and currently it has come down to around 125 AQI with precipitation of pollutants. The drop in the AQI is due to environmental phenomenon, however, the civic body administration is taking credit for it.

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “BMC had launched the drive and was to submit a reply in the principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on a weekly basis. Last hearing was on December 5 and now the next hearing has been fixed on February 19,2024 and as the rain helped in bringing down the AQI, the municipal body has shelved the drive.”