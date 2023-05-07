Bhopal: BMC staff manhandled during encroachment removal drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anti-encroachment removal staff of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was allegedly manhandled by residents of Ashoka Garden on Sunday, official sources said.

The residents did not even spare women staff members whom they abused and threatened to kill.

According to Ashoka Garden police, the BMC encroachment removal gang reached 80-feet road of Ashoka Garden on Sunday after receiving complaints of traffic gridlocks on the road due to encroachments.

As the BMC staff began removing encroachments, residents resorted to violence and misbehaved with BMC staff. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Several staffers recorded a video of the act and approached Ashoka Garden police to lodge a complaint in the case. Encroachment removal officer Kamar Saqib was also present on the spot.