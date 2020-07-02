Bhopal: BMC sends Rs 4 Crore bill to collector office, seeks reimbursement of amount spent on lockdown relief works

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought reimbursement of the amount it spent on carrying out relief works during corona-enforced lockdown. The municipal office has sent a bill to collectorate towards the expenditure it incurred in running the relief works.

Earlier, the civic body had sent the bill to department of urban administration, however, the latter returned it asking the municipal authorities to forward the same to the collector office.

BMC assistant commissioner Sandhya Chaturvedi said the civic body carried out relief works during lockdown and now it is seeking reimbursement of the money spent on it. The bill has been sent to collector office, said the official, adding, “We did not have the budget for it earlier and the cost incurred on all the relief work will be reimbursed by the collector office”. The BMC while tabling its budget for 2020-21, had stressed on raising the income of the civic body.

The BMC had carried out a number of relief works during the lockdown and one of the bills of around Rs 4 crore was sent to collector office. The civic authorities have demanded reimbursement of the amount spent under disaster management fund. The bill mentions expenses incurred on food distribution, erecting tents, water supply, sanitization of public places, which thought at later stage was made a paid service for private properties.Other bills, almost of similar amount, towards the expenses incurred will soon be sent to the collector office.