Bhopal: BMC inks MoU with NTPC to turn waste into energy

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has signed an MoU with National Thermal Power Coporation, a Maharatna company for manufacturing torrefied charcoal. The waste will be used for production of thermal energy. It will lead to a speedy disposal of solid waste at the landfill site.

Additional municipal commissioner Shaswat Singh Meena said MoU has been signed with NTPC and another firm for scientific disposal of waste. He said that until the project starts, the wet waste at the site will be used in compost units.

The landfill site at Adampur Chhawni receives 800 tonnes of waste every day. As per the plan, the civic body will give half the volume of waste to NTPC. The remaining waste will be used by BMC to make compost and CNG.

The landfill site is covered with 5 lakh tonnes of waste. As a result, areas around Adampur stink, causing air and water pollution. The BMC is planning to use dry waste that constitutes 60 percent of the total waste and will recycle it. BMC will first segregate the waste and then will process it in its units. Company NEPRA Resource Management Private Limited will convert wet waste into CNG.