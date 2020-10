Bhopal: 2 superfast trains introduced for puja fest

Railway department has introduced two superfast puja special trains, which will pass through Habibganj (Bhopal), Gwalior, and other stations.

MGR Chennai Central- Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto will run twice a week on Monday and Friday. Hazarat Nizamuddin (02269) will leave Chennai on every Monday and Friday at 6. 40 am and will arrive at Habibganj the next day at 2.15 am. It will reach Nizamuddin at 10.40 am.

Similarly, Nizamuddin - Chennai Central train will leave Delhi on every Tuesday and Saturday at 3.15 pm and will arrive at Habibganj at 11.59 pm. The train will halt at Vijaywada, Balharshah, Nagpur, Habibganj, Jhansi, and Gwalior.

The other train Korba-Amritsar-Bilaspur will run three days in a week. Train (08237) will leave Korba on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday while train (08238) will leave Amritsar on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.