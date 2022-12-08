Bhopal: BMC employees stage protest demanding regularization of daily wagers and staffers’ promotion

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees staging protest at ISBT in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees staged protest at ISBT on Thursday demanding promotion to regular employees and regularization of services of daily wagers engaged with the civic body. The protesting municipal employees have threatened to go on indefinite strike from December 12 if their demands were not addressed.

Leader of Opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki said, “ BMC employees who are working for the last many years have not been promoted as officials sent on deputation are serving here for years and not been sent to their parent department. Besides, daily wagers engaged in the civic body have not been regularized.

The employees’ union said if 13,000 employees are not regularised, they will start an indefinite strike from December 12. Neither they will clean the city nor supply water, they warned

The employees’ unions began their sit-in on the corporation office campus from 2 pm on Thursday. The protesting employees arrived at the venue holding placards and shouted slogans demanding regularization of their services and promotion.

The sit-in continued for about two and a half hours during which Zaki and others joined the protest, justifying the demands of the employees. Officer-Employees United Sangharsh Morcha members Anil Shravan, Irfan Altaf, Ashok Verma and others said the union has been raising the demands of the employees but the authorities have not taken note of their issues. If the demands are not accepted, we will intensify the protest and go on indefinite strike, the members said.

Demands include