Bhopal: Blaze At Water Sports Academy, 5 Boats Worth Rs 25L Gutted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The water sports academy located in Jehangirabad was engulfed in flames at 12 noon on Saturday due to which five dragon boats worth Rs 25 lakh were gutted, police said. Jehangirabad police station TI Ajay Tiwari said water sports academy belonged to state government’s sports department. In all, 40 students were receiving training at the academy on Saturday morning. After they left, someone lit the pile of garbage kept there. The flames soon took a fierce form and engulfed boats.

All the boats kept at the academy belong to Anjana Marine Sports company. Soon after the fire took a fierce form, the fire brigade and the police were informed, who rushed to the spot. It took almost an hour for fire brigade personnel to extinguish the fire. By the time, fire brigade reached the spot, the local residents made attempts to extinguish fire. According to police, sports officials have assured of a probe in the case. They also reached the spot after learning about the incident.