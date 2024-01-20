MP: IB Cops Deployed, Security Tightened In Ujjain Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration

Representative Pic | ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy security arrangements have been made in Ujjain on the occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. Ujjain, known as the temple city, is expecting a huge rush of devotees on the occasion, hence district administration has decided to step up the security. Intensive checking will be conducted, and police barriers will be installed at all main points of Ujjain from 6 p.m. on Saturday. Besides, 100 spots will be created by the police for checking in the city.

There will be a police arrangement from Saturday, 6 p.m. onwards, until January 23 morning. Checking campaigns will be conducted, especially in the area around Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok. Intensive checking will also be done in hotels, lodges, and the Dharamshala of Ujjain. Policemen and officers of the Intelligence Bureau of the police department will also be deployed in the city.

RI Ranjit Singh Rana of the Ujjain Police Line said that about 1.5 thousand police personnel will be deployed to take command of the police system in the city. Along with this, two special companies from Bhopal are reaching Ujjain by this afternoon. Along with the police, company personnel will also be deployed at the intersections. Areas around Mahakal and the outer areas of the city will be continuously monitored by the police through CCTV cameras. The police also appealed to the general public to inform the police if they see any suspicious person or any objectionable activity.