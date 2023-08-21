 Bhopal: BJP’s Vice-President Accuses Niwari MLA Of Corruption
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BJP’s Vice-President Accuses Niwari MLA Of Corruption

Bhopal: BJP’s Vice-President Accuses Niwari MLA Of Corruption

Wrote a letter to Nadda demanding ticket for another person.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BJP’s Vice-President Accuses Niwari MLA Of Corruption |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to light before the election.

Vice president of the BJP’s Niwari unit Gyadeen Ahirwar has brought corruption charges against the party legislator Anil Jain.

Ahirwar dashed off a letter to the party’s national president JP Nadda demanding him to give ticket to another person instead of Jain.

In the letter, Ahirwar made many allegations, including that of corruption, against Jain.

Read Also
Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...
article-image

Jain has bought government lands by fudging documents, and a complaint about it is lying in the office Lokayukta, Ahirwar wrote.

According to the letter of Ahirwar, during the covid-19 pandemic, Jain ripped off Rs 133 crore meant for buying rations for midday meal.

Jain also appropriated crores of rupees in Vivaha Sahayata scheme, in distribution of books and uniforms to be given to the poor children, Ahirwar alleged.

Ahirwar told Free Press that the BJP was facing problems in Niwar because of financial irregularities committed by Jain.

The caste equation is also going against the BJP for the legislator’s attitude, he said.

Read Also
Pseudo-Secularists Afraid Of Taking Lord Ram's Name Now Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Thanks To Modi's...
article-image

Ahirwar, however, said he was neither against the party nor joining the Congress.

He is only against the legislator and has written a letter to the party’s national president.

Immediately after Ahirwar’s letter appeared, the Congress attacked the BJP.

The Congress twitted from its official tweeter handle: This was the example of 50% commission in the state.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cyclist Mowed Down By Recklessly-Driven Vehicle In Piplani, Driver Booked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Jabalpur Finishes As First Runner-Up Of 8th State Level Kudo Championship

MP: Jabalpur Finishes As First Runner-Up Of 8th State Level Kudo Championship

MP: Second Phase Of Police Training Programme Concludes Successfully In Narmadapuram

MP: Second Phase Of Police Training Programme Concludes Successfully In Narmadapuram

MP: Man Sentenced To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Daughter

MP: Man Sentenced To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Daughter

MP: Fed Up With Debts, Man Consumes Dye, Rushed To Hospital In Chhatarpur

MP: Fed Up With Debts, Man Consumes Dye, Rushed To Hospital In Chhatarpur

MP: Congress Workers Advised Against Sabotaging Party During Polls In Sehore

MP: Congress Workers Advised Against Sabotaging Party During Polls In Sehore