Bhopal: BJP’s Vice-President Accuses Niwari MLA Of Corruption |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to light before the election.

Vice president of the BJP’s Niwari unit Gyadeen Ahirwar has brought corruption charges against the party legislator Anil Jain.

Ahirwar dashed off a letter to the party’s national president JP Nadda demanding him to give ticket to another person instead of Jain.

In the letter, Ahirwar made many allegations, including that of corruption, against Jain.

Jain has bought government lands by fudging documents, and a complaint about it is lying in the office Lokayukta, Ahirwar wrote.

According to the letter of Ahirwar, during the covid-19 pandemic, Jain ripped off Rs 133 crore meant for buying rations for midday meal.

Jain also appropriated crores of rupees in Vivaha Sahayata scheme, in distribution of books and uniforms to be given to the poor children, Ahirwar alleged.

Ahirwar told Free Press that the BJP was facing problems in Niwar because of financial irregularities committed by Jain.

The caste equation is also going against the BJP for the legislator’s attitude, he said.

Ahirwar, however, said he was neither against the party nor joining the Congress.

He is only against the legislator and has written a letter to the party’s national president.

Immediately after Ahirwar’s letter appeared, the Congress attacked the BJP.

The Congress twitted from its official tweeter handle: This was the example of 50% commission in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)