Bhopal: BJP’s SC Morcha to reach out to 75K dalit settlements, says Lal Singh Arya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Scheduled Caste frontal organisation national president Lal Singh Arya said here on Friday they would reach out to as many as 75000 dalit bastis (settlements dominated by dalits) till Constitution Day on November 26.

Of the 75,000 settlements, 30,000 are in Madhya Pradesh alone, he said.

Talking to media persons Arya who has been a minister in Madhya Pradesh said as per the instructions of the party's national president JP Nadda the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha started a ‘Basti Sampark Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “During this campaign, Morcha workers are going to dalit settlements and informing people about the work done by the BJP governments including the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre in the interest of dalits and the activities of other opposition parties including Congress, who kept raising slogans for dalits, but did nothing for them.”

He said in this 70-day campaign a team of five workers and leaders each was constituted in 871 districts of 30 states and training was also given to them.

He said Morcha workers would also contact the inmates of as many as 7500 scheduled caste students hostels across the country. Along with this, conferences of intellectuals of scheduled castes will also be organised.

He said the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government started work by implementing schemes in the interest of dalits in the country and this process continued even during the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Morcha teams were distributing a folder containing information on the central government’s welfare schemes for dalits. In the states ruled by the BJP and DNA another folder was being distributed containing information on state government’s welfare schemes for dalits.

