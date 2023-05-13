Bhopal: BJP worker arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madya Pradesh): A BJP worker was arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Ashoka Garden on Saturday.

Ashoka garden police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Chouhan said that the survivor is a 29-year-old married woman who resides in Bilkhiriya locality of the city. She had earlier parted ways with her husband, owing to frequent disputes, and eventually came in touch with a BJP worker named Prateek Parashar. Both of them began living together. Parashar allegedly outraged the woman’s modesty several times during their stay. Whenever the survivor would protest, Parashar would pacify her with the promise of marriage.

Later, when the survivor woman began mounting pressure on Parashar for marriage, he reneged on his promise. The survivor woman then approached the Ashoka garden police and lodged a complaint against Parashar. The police swung into action and registered a case against Parashar under relevant (sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was taken into custody thereafter.