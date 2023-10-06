 Bhopal: BJP Wants Removal Of Congress MLA’s SP Brother From Poll Duty
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BJP Wants Removal Of Congress MLA’s SP Brother From Poll Duty

Bhopal: BJP Wants Removal Of Congress MLA’s SP Brother From Poll Duty

Recently, DGP Sudhir Saxena has issued the orders stating that Hitesh Choudhary will hold the charge of election duty along with the current charge.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders have filed a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, seeking removal of Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary’s brother, SP (GRP) Hitesh Choudhary, from election duty, here on Thursday.

Recently, DGP Sudhir Saxena has issued the orders stating that Hitesh Choudhary will hold the charge of election duty along with the current charge.

BJP advocate wing state coordinator Ashok Vishwakarma said that the SP had completed three years and six month in his office, which is the violation of the Election Commission of India guidelines. ‘Whoever had completed the service term of three years at one place shall be transferred from the post’, he quoted the guideline.

He also added that the officer is the brother of the Congress MLA and it is hard to accept that the officer will work unbiased during the elections. The party has demanded to remove the officer from the post of SP (GRP) and also from the election duty.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.3 Million Ladli Behnas May Become Kingmakers
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Rope-way Works At Jatashankar Dham Today

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj To Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Rope-way Works At Jatashankar Dham Today

MP: Sub Divisional Officer Of Maihar In Satna Caught Taking Bribe Of ₹20k By Lokayukta

MP: Sub Divisional Officer Of Maihar In Satna Caught Taking Bribe Of ₹20k By Lokayukta

Madhya Pradesh: MoUs Worth ₹2,000cr Signed At Khurai Investors’ Summit

Madhya Pradesh: MoUs Worth ₹2,000cr Signed At Khurai Investors’ Summit

Madhya Pradesh: Pipariya Banao Samiti Writes To CM Chouhan In Blood For District Status

Madhya Pradesh: Pipariya Banao Samiti Writes To CM Chouhan In Blood For District Status

Madhya Pradesh: Newly Formed Maihar, Pandhurna Get Collectors

Madhya Pradesh: Newly Formed Maihar, Pandhurna Get Collectors