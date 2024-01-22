Bhopal: BJP To Take Kar Sevaks, Families For Ram Lalla Darshan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has decided to take kar sevaks and their families to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla darshan. In the meantime, the party said that the pledge of kar sevaks will be fulfilled with the consecration of Ram Lalla. Praising the Ram sevak’s contribution, BJP state president VD Sharma said that it was in 1992 that kar sevaks demolished the controversial structure to pave the way for the Ram temple construction.

He was speaking to mediapersons after felicitating kar sevak Achal Singh in Thuakhedi of Kolar on Sunday. Singh had fallen from the dome while demolishing the controversial structure and since then half of his body remains paralysed. Sharma presented a replica of Ram Temple to Singh and his family. He added that it is his fortune that he is meeting Singh. “Today, Achal Singh is the happiest person as the statue of Ram Lalla is going to get installed there,” he said.

Singh said that he is happy as Ram Lalla idol is going to get installed inside the temple. He also remembered the other kar sevaks who had gone along with him to Ayodhya. On this occasion, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani and BJP district president Sumit Pachauri were also present.