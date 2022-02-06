Bhopal: BJP to collect Rs 100 crore from party workers, well-wishers; Drive from February 11

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP unit will launch a drive to collect Rs 100 crore through Samarpan Nidhi, a fund collection drive, on February 11, which is the death anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Party leader Anil Jain Kaluheda has been made the state incharge.

BJP leader Rajnish Agarwal told Free Press that the amount of Rs 100 crore will be spent on programmes run by the party. The money will be collected from party workers and well-wishers of BJP.

He added that a committee was formed to run the drive in which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and union minister Narendra Tomar are members.

The ministers will hold the responsibility of drive in different districts. For instance, urban development minister Bhupendra Singh will hold charge in Bhopal and Sagar, home minister Narottam Mishra has the charge of Indore and Datia, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava is incharge of Jabalpur and Niwari, finance minister Jagdish Devda hold the charge of Ujjain and Rajgarh districts.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:11 PM IST