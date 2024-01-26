Bhopal: BJP To Act Against Saboteurs

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the BJP’s disciplinary committee was held on Thursday following complaints by those who fought the Assembly elections.

BJP’s national co-organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash, state party president VD Sharma and other leaders were present.

It was decided that the committee will act against those who sabotaged the party during the election.

Those who are facing serious charges of sabotage will be expelled from the party. A few of them may be expelled from the party for three years.

The office-bearers, against whom there are complaints, may be removed and some of them will not be given any responsibility.

It came up at the meeting that the party should not act against the saboteurs till the Lok Sabha election. Afterwards, it was decided that action should be taken by forming different categories.

The disciplinary committee members were told to scrutinise the complaints and act against the guilty by setting up various categories.

Chairman of forest dev corporation removed

The state government removed the chairman of the forest development corporation Madhav Singh Dabar on Thursday night. Dabar fought the assembly election from Jobat as independent candidate for not getting a ticket from the party. But he was not removed in the past one and a half months. The matter came up at a meeting of the BJP’s disciplinary committee. Afterwards, party’s state unit president VD Sharma held a discussion with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and removed Dabar.