Bhopal: BJP SC morcha meeting in Gwalior; likely to chalk out blue print for 2023 Assembly poll

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha state executive body meeting is being organised in Gwalior on Sunday. BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya and other senior leaders are participating in meeting.

According to party sources, it is exercise keeping forth coming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh in 2023.

BJP state media in-charge Lokendra Parasar said that it is state executive body meeting of BJP SC morcha and it is normal meeting.

Eighty two seats of SC/ST reserved seats hold the key of power in MP. As many as 35 constituencies are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes and 47 are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP suffered considerable losses in its support base in the SC and ST communities. Of the 82 reserved seats, it won 34 – 18 SC and 16 ST seats. This was down from the 59 reserved seats it won in 2013 elections – 31 ST and 28 SC seats.

The tribal-dominated regions such as Shahdol, Dindori, Mandla, Alirajpur and Jhabua, while scheduled caste-dominated areas include Bhind, Morena, Tikamgarh, Rewa, and Raisen among others. As per the 2011 census, scheduled castes constitute 15.6% and scheduled tribes 21.1 % of the state’s 7.26 crore population.

