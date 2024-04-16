Bhopal: BJP Presses Stalwarts Into Electioneering

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has kick-started Lok Sabha poll campaign with a bang in the state. It has pressed its stalwarts into electioneering and has been organising public rallies, road shows. However, Congress party is trying hard to create a buzz.

So far, Rahul Gandhi is the lone stalwart of Congress party who visited Shahdol recently to address the public meeting. The other star campaigners of Congress are conspicuous by their absence. By and large, Congress candidates are canvassing on their own.

Other than Rahul Gandhi, the other star campaigners of Congress are AICC president Mallikaarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Pilot but they have not visited Madhya Pradesh. Other than the big star campaigners, Kamal Nath, Kantilal Bhuria, Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan Singh, Vikrant Bhuria are also star campaigners but they are busy canvassing in their areas.

For instance, Digvijaya Singh himself is a candidate from Rajgarh and his prestige is on stake. Henceforth, instead of focusing on electioneering of other Lok Sabha seats, his attention is on Rajgarh. His son Jaivardhan Singh too is showing more interest in his father’s campaigns. Kantilal Bhuria is a candidate from Ratlam seat. His MLA son Vikrant Bhuria is helping him. As far as BJP is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies, held road shows in Jabalpur, Balaghat and Pipariya. Union home minister Amit Shah visited Madhya Pradesh more than twice. He addressed a public rally in Mandla a few days ago. Defence minister Rajnath Singh too has addressed public rallies in state.