Bhopal: BJP Office-Bearer Attacked With Swords, 7 Accused Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About seven supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood allegedly attacked the district secretary of BJP Jhuggi Jhopdi cell Devendra Thakur with swords and sharp-edged weapons near Habibganj police station at 12.30 am on Wednesday, police said. The middle portion of Thakur’s right palm was cut to more than half. He was provided treatment and all the cused have been arrested.

Habibganj police station house officer Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said Thakur was moving in Arera Colony at about 12.30 am on Wednesday. During this, he came across seven supporters of MLA Arif Masood named Farukh, Shahrukh, Aslam, Billu, Bilaal, Akbar and Amir. All of them abused Thakur in light of the recently concluded Assembly polls.

When Thakur protested, all of them flashed swords, knives and sharp-edged weapons and attacked him. Thakur tried to shield himself, during which he sustained injuries on his back, stomach and his right palm. His palm was half cut. As his aides reached the spot, all the accused fled. Thakur’s supporters rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case was lodged in this regard in Wednesday morning and all the seven accused were arrested by afternoon. When contacted, BJP leader Dhruv Narayan Singh said BJP would keep its promise made during the election and all the goons creating ruckus would be jailed.