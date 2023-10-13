Bhopal: BJP Mulls Over Rest Of 94 Seats At CM House

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP dwelt on the candidates for rest of the 94 seats at the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday.

The party already declared candidates for 136 seats, and, for the rest, the state party leaders held a discussion and formed a panel. Party state election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, state president VD Sharma and other leaders took part in the meeting.

A panel of three names for the 27 seats that the party lost in 2018 has been set up.

A panel of present ministers and legislators for 67 seats along with other names has also been constituted. The party’s central election committee will discuss on the basis of the panel. Changing of candidates in 30 seats also figured in Thursday’s meeting.

Chouhan and other leaders agreed to change the tickets of some legislators. It was also discussed at the meeting that some new candidates should be fielded from the seats that the party lost in the last election.