Bhopal: BJP MLAs To Elect Legislative Party Leader Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's newly-elected MLAs will meet here at 3.50 pm here on Monday to elect the leader of the legislative party. Whoever is elected as the legislative leader will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting will be held in presence of three observers appointed by BJP Parliamentary Board. They are Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, national president of Backward Class Dr K Laxman and national BJP secretary Asha Lakda. They will reach Bhopal by 10.30 am on Monday.

BJP’s top leadership wants to balance the caste equations in view of Lok Sabha election to be held next year. Tribal leader Vishnu Dev Sai is the new Chhattisgarh chief minister.

Hence, it is widely anticipated that Madhya Pradesh’s next chief minister will be from backward class. Names of some top leaders are doing rounds for CM’s post. They include Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya besides Jyotiraditya Scindia. Some believe that a new name for the coveted post may also come up.

No discussion

The observers will not seek opinion during the legislative meeting. The name of new CM will be proposed directly. With this, it appears that BJP leadership has already decided the name for CM’s post.

Avoid media

BJP MLAs have been asked not to give their reactions to media before legislative meeting. They have also been told not to make a forced request to allow their security persons to go inside the party office during the meeting.

This has been stated in the letter written by state BJP president VD Sharma to all the newly elected MLAs who have been asked to attend meeting and inform about their arrival at party office. The registration for participants will begin at 1 pm. The group photo of MLAs will be taken at 3.30 pm. BJP has won 163 out of 230 Assembly seats.