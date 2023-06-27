Bhopal: BJP Leader Kills Wife As She Stopped Him From Taking Alcohol

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader opened fire on his wife on Monday night as she opposed his uncontrolled consumption of alcoholic drinks. The Ratibad police station staff have detained the BJP leader.

As per reports, deceased Sheela Pandey was mandal president of Ratibad and her accused husband Rajendra Panedy is the vice-president of TT Nagar Mandal.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: EOW Trapped Patwari Accepting Bribe Of Rs 12K

The police informed that Rajendra was drinking liquor in an uncontrolled manner when Sheela asked him to stop and take rest. Both had heated arguments over the issue and the accused opened fire on her.

The other family members rushed Sheela to Chirayu Hospital where the victim died during course of treatment at 3 am on Tuesday.

After the post-mortem the body was handed to the family members. The police have detained the accused and have started investigation.

Read Also MP: BJP MLA Attending Congress Event Becomes Talks Of The Town