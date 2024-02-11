Bhopal: BJP Leader Kills Self, Kin Suspect Foul Play | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader who had separated from his family and stayed in Bajaria hanged himself to death from ceiling of his house on Saturday, the police said. The police added that the body had turned blue, which made his kin suspect that he was poisoned.

Bajaria police station house officer (SHO) KDS Kushwaha said deceased was Rajesh Rathore. He was divisional vice-president of BJP and was working in Bhopal Central Assembly constituency.

Kushwaha said that Rathore’s brother Khemchand learnt of his death at 2 am on Saturday after which he reached his house in Bajaria. He told the police that when he reached there, Rathore was found hanging from the ceiling and his body had turned blue. Stab wounds were also found on the body, Khemchand told the cops.

The police learnt during interrogation that Rajesh had separated from his family and was living with a woman in Bajaria. The woman stayed at Budhwara earlier. SHO Kushwaha said body had been sent for post-mortem and reports were awaited.

Madhya Pradesh Government May Buy New Chopper

As its lone helicopter has become old and its manufacturing company has stopped the production, the state government is thinking of buying a new helicopter. A state aviation department official said, “Existing helicopter is 13 years old. We need a new chopper.” The chopper has completed 3,000 flying hours. The maximum age of chopper with seating arrangement of eight people including two pilots is 20 years.

At present, government has double engine helicopter EC 155-B 1 manufactured by Eurocopter Company, France. As the company has stopped the production, problems related to its maintenance surface. Madhya Pradesh is among few states in country that owns a helicopter. Other states hire choppers for VIP movements.

Price evaluation

The aviation department is trying to evaluate the price of the plane, which crashed in Gwalior and is lying there since. After evaluation of price, bids will be invited for its disposal.