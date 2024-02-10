Bhopal: 2 Held For Making Away With Vehicles Parked At Wedding Destinations In Khajuri, Booty Worth ₹ 4.8L Seized | Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajuri Sadak police arrested two persons on charges of vehicle lifting on Friday night, the police said. The police added that the accused used to make away with vehicles parked at wedding destinations in the area. Six stolen bikes worth Rs 4.8 lakh were seized from them.

As per Khajuri Sadak police, the cops were carrying out patrolling drive in the area on Friday late night, and spotted two bike-borne men Satish Mewada and Rohit Purvaiyya on separate bikes, which were not bearing a number plate. When the police stopped and questioned them, they tried to mislead police, after which they were questioned strictly.

On seeking the documents of vehicles, they failed to produce the same. They were brought to Khajuri Sadak police station. The vehicles were found to be stolen from somewhere, after which the police took the accused duo into custody.

They identified themselves as Satish Mewada and Rohit Purvaiyya, both residents of Sehore. They confessed to stealing the vehicles from the various localities of the city Following this, they admitted to stealing four more vehicles and selling them to residents of Sehore. The police traced the missing vehicles, and seized a total of six bikes valued at Rs 4.8 lakh.