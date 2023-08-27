Bhopal: BJP Leader Dies As Car Rams Into Crane | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader on his way to the Bhopal airport to receive his wife, died after his car rammed into a crane at Aasaram Trijunction in Gandhi Nagar area on Sunday noon, the police said.

The car was driven on the wrong side when it met with the accident. Gandhi Nagar police station SHO Praveen Tripathi said the deceased Rajeev Kapoor (58), owned a hardware store and was associated with the BJP for a long time.

On Sunday noon, Kapoor was heading towards the airport in his chauffeur-driven car. His car was on the wrong side of the road when near Aasaram trijunction, it rammed into a crane.

He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case against Kapoor’s driver and have seized the car too, SHO said.