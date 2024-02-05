Bhopal: BJP Forms Panels For Four RS Seats

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the BJP’s state election committee members held parley over the Rajya Sabha election to be held for five seats in the coming time in the state. Of the five seats, four are with the BJP. During the meeting, panels containing the names of probable candidates were made for four Rajya Sabha seats.

Now these panels will be presented before the Delhi leadership, which would take the final decision on the names of candidates. Sources said that panels containing the names of aspirants for four Rajya Sabha seats were made after a thorough discussion. The state election committee members also did discussion on the upcoming Lok Sabha election and its necessary preparations.

The central point of discussion was the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat as it is the lone seat which is with the Congress. The committee members contemplated over what shall be the strategy to wrest Chhindwara from the Congress along with retaining the rest 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The discussion also took place on those five Lok Sabha seats which were vacated by the sitting MPs after they won the Assembly elections. Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahalad Singh Patel, Riti Pathak, Udaypratap Singh, Rakesh Singh have resigned as MPs after winning the Assembly elections. Moreover, discussion also took place about what should be the party strategy to increase 10 percent vote in every Lok Sabha constituency.