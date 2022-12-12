Bhopal: BJP flies plaint against Pratapgarhi, Masood

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders have filed a complaint against Congress Rajya Sabha member and Shayar Imran Pratapgarhi and party legislator Arif Masood at the Jahangirabad police station on Monday.

The complaint was lodged against them for allegedly disturbing communal harmony by making comments at a Mushaira at Jahangaribad, Bhopal.

Masood organised the Mushaira on completion of his four years as legislator. Urdu poets from different parts of the state read out their verses.

BJP leader Krishna Ghadge alleged the poet had commented on the policies of the Government of India and on those of the state government. The poet also mentioned Khargone riots.

He further alleged that the Masood had made objectionable comments against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and also against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Assistant commissioner of police Abhinav Vishwakarma told media persons that the police had received the complaint and the video clips related to it. The police are examining those videos and will consult lawyers before taking any action, he said.

