Bhopal: BJP Appoints State Co-Media In Charge, Spokesmen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state BJP unit has appointed state co-media incharge, state spokesmen, panelist, member of media department and divisional media incharge on Sunday.

State BJP president VD Sharma has appointed Kshama Tripati from Bhopal as state co-media incharge (Bhopal-Narmadapuram). The three state spokespersons are Alok Dubey (Indore), Ajay Dhavle (Chhindwara), Rajendra Singh (Narmadapuram).

The state media panelist list includes Sumit Mishra (Indore), Pradeep Rajoria (Sagar), advocate Gunjan Chauksey (Bhopal), Ravindra Pachauri (Jabalpur). Priyanka Dubey (Harda) and Satyendra Jain (Bhopal) have been appointed as member, state media department. Rajlakhan Singh (Gwalior) has been made divisional media incharge, Gwalior-Chambal division.

