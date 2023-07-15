Bhopal: BJP Angry With ‘Ka Ba’ Song Demonstrates Against Folk Singer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is angry with folk singer Neha Rathore from Uttar Pradesh for singing ‘Ka Ba’ parodying political situation in MP.

Rathore drew flack after posting a controversial photograph of a criminal showing him in RSS uniform. Immediately after the photograph went viral on social media, an FIR was registered against her at the Habibganj police station.

The BJP Mahila Morcha demonstrated against Rathore on Friday. Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar said Rathore had insulted the Chief Minister by using unparliamentary language against him.

In an effort to hog the limelight, Rathore is hatching a conspiracy to defame the state.

In “Ka Ba,” Rathore has tried to target the Madhya Pradesh government over Sidhi pee-gate case, Patwari recruitment test, Vyapam scam and over tumbling of idols of Saptarshi in Mahakaal Lok.

Once the video came to market, the Congress has begun to make it viral across the state. The BJP has swung into action against the Congress’s move.

