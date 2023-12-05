Bhopal: Bizman Who Was Brutally Attacked Had Received Ransom Call

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Monday learnt that the tent businessman who was brutally attacked with rods and sticks, and shot at in Talaiyya of the city in broad daylight had received a ransom call a few days ago.

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said that businessman Nawaz Riyaz is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Rathore said that unidentified masked miscreants had barged into his tent shop located in Talaiyya on Sunday noon and had brutalised him with iron rods and sticks. He was later shot by one of them too, but managed to survive, as he was rushed to the hospital by his brother Faraz Riyaz in due time.

Faraz told the police that in 2018, he had an argument with another man named Amir, who is a listed criminal and was recently released from jail. Faraz continued by saying that he had bought a shop in 2018 in Talaiyya, owing to which Amir landed in an argument with him, and claimed that he had already paid the earnest money for purchasing the shop. When Faraz confronted the former owner of the shop, he refused to sell it to Amir.

Faraz then told the police that Nawaz had received a WhatsApp call and several messages from an unidentified man.

The caller identified himself as a member of a Dubai-based gang and told him that he shall pay Rs 1 crore to his gang or else will be attacked on December 3. Shockingly, the claim turned out to be true and Nawaz was actually attacked. The police have taken this too under probe and are trying to ascertain the identity of the caller.