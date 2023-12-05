Bhopal: Young Talent On Fleek As 7.39% Candidates Who Won Are Below 40

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youth representation in the state assembly stands at 7.39%, 17 out of 230 winning candidates are below the age of 40. Among the victorious candidates, ten are from the BJP, six from Congress, and one from the Bharatiya Adiwasi Party.

From BJP, Priyanka Penchi, 32, secured victory in Chachaura by 61570 votes, Sharad Juglal Kol, 32, won in Beohari with a margin of 26482 votes, Atif Aqueel, 33, won in Bhopal Uttar with 26987 votes, Pratima Bagri, 35, secured Raigaon with 36060 votes, Kamakhya Pratap Singh, 36, emerged triumphant in Maharajpur with 26617 votes and Divyaraj Singh, 37, won in Sirmour by 13,790 votes.

Abhilash Pandey, 40, claimed victory in Jabalpur Uttar by 22655 votes, Ghanshyam Chandravanshi, 39, won in Kalapipal with 11765 votes, Manju Rajendra Dadu, 34, secured victory from Nepanagar with 44,805 votes, and Sarla Rawat, 40, emerged victorious in Sabalgarh with 9,805 votes. Siddharth Tiwari, 40, claimed Teonthar with a substantial lead of 47746 votes.

From Congress, Siddharth Shuklal Kushwaha, 39, from Satna, secured victory by 4041 votes, , Jaivardhan Singh, 37, emerged victorious in Raghogarh by 4505 votes, Ramsiya Bharti, 36, secured Malhara with 21532 votes, and Vikrant Bhuria, 39, won in Jhabua with 15693 votes.

Similarly, 33 year old Kamleshwar Dodiyar, the sole winner from the Bharatiya Adiwasi Party triumphed in the elections with a victory margin of 4,618 votes. Congress Hemant Katare, 37, won from Ater by 20228 votes.