Bhopal: Birds NGO throws light on Urban Biodiversity

Bhopal: Mohammed Khalique, CEO from Bhopal Birds NGO, delivered a lecture on ‘Urban Biodiversity’ on Wednesday. It was part of online popular lecture series ‘Green Talk,’ on Nature and Environment Conservation, organised by Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (RMNH).

Khalique detailed about various herbs, shrubs, trees, aquatic plants, insects, butterflies, moths, dragonflies, beetles, amphibians, lizards, turtles, snakes, spiders, birds and mammals. He also informed the habitat of every species and emphasized the importance of these species for the existence of human life and made an appeal to conserve these species for better future

Manik Lal Gupta, Scientist-C of the museum was coordinated the event. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Scientist incharge of the museum and around 70 participants attended the online lecture.