Bhopal: Bhupendra Singh amassed huge wealth, alleges Congress  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders have accused minister for urban development Bhupendra Singh Thakur of amassing wealth disproportionate to the known income. Congress leaders JP Dhanopia and Punit Tandon, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, claimed that their allegations were based on the financial details mentioned by the minister in his affidavits submitted during elections.

The Congress leaders claimed that in 2008, the minister Bhupendra Singh owned property worth Rs 6.20 lakh, 20 gm gold and six vehicles. But in 2018, the minister had Rs 67 lakh as bank deposits and property worth Rs 7 crore. Similarly, his wife Saroj Singh had Rs 3.15 lakh as bank deposits and was in possession of 20 gm gold in 2008, but 10 years on, she was in possession of property worth Rs 33 crore in 2018 and his bank deposit amount had increased to Rs 27 lakh.

All allegations false, will file defamation suit

Minister The minister Bhupendra Singh retorted to Congress allegations saying the party leaders were leveling false charges and presenting misleading figures. The minister said that he would file a defamation case against the Congress leaders for making false allegations against him and his family members. The minister claimed that his father was Malguzar of 12 villages, and the family owned 1200 acres. The hotel, houses and other establishments have been constructed on parental land and loans were taken for construction, said the minister.

