 Bhopal: Bhojpuri Samaj Demands Polling Date After Chhath Puja
Bhopal: Bhojpuri Samaj Demands Polling Date After Chhath Puja

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhojpuri Ekta Manch on Friday handed over a memorandum, addressing to Chief Election Commissioner of India, to Additional Chief Electoral Officer (MP) SK Kaul in Bhopal, demanding extension of the election date in the state.

According to the memorandum, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 17 to 20 and Madhya Pradesh will go to poll on November 17. The polling date is coinciding with the festival and around 35 lakh people of Bhujpuri Samaj live in the state and around 5 lakh are in Bhopal. They have demanded polling date after the festival.

