Bhopal: BHEL officer in honey trap, Rs 1.54 lakh extorted from him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police have registered a case against four persons including two women for luring an officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals limited (BHEL) into a honey trap and extorting Rs 1.54 lakh from him, the police said.

According to the police, complainant Senthil Kumar is an officer in BHEL. He had come in contact with a woman named Sonam in the first week of April. The duo exchanged numbers and began talking to each other over phone frequently.

Kumar’s wife left for her native place in Tamil Nadu. On April 15, Sonam called up Kumar and said that she would be visiting him at his government quarters, along with one of her female friends. The duo arrived at his residence in the evening, after which Sonam began requesting Kumar to get her friend a job.

In the meanwhile, two persons posing as cops knocked on Senthil’s door. As Senthil let them inside, Sonam’s accomplice, claiming to be a minor, levelled allegations of rape against Kumar.

The persons posing as cops assaulted Kumar and extorted Rs 1.54 lakh from him. Later, Kumar approached police and lodged a complaint against all of them. Probe is on in the case, the police said.