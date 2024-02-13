Bhopal: Bharat Bhavan 42nd Foundation Day Celebrations Begin Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Bhavan is going to celebrate its 42th Foundation Day on Tuesday. The main attraction of the event will be performance of eminent artistes like Padma Bhushan kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia, classical singer Padma Bhushan Begum Parveen Sultana, Padma Shri Baiga artist Arjun Singh Dhurve, Kabir singer Padma Shri Kaluram Bamnia and Rai dancer Padma Shri Pt Ramsahay Pandey.

The eight-day celebration will begin with dance drama, Atah Kim, directed by Kumudini Lakhia. It will be presented by artistes of Kadamb Group, Ahmedabad. On the same day, exhibition of artist Bhagwan Rampure and Venkatraman Singh Shyam will be inaugurated.

Besides, Odissi dance will be presented under Aradhana Nritya conceptualised by Bindu Juneja. The vocal recital by Parveen Sultana will be held on February 14. The performance of Dhurve, Bamnia and Pandey will be held on February 17, 19 and 20 respectively.

Ravana Vadh and Nirman Se Nirvana Tak by the artistes of Bhartendu Natya Academy, Lucknow and Adi Vikramaditya by students of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama will be staged on February 15, 16 and 17. Film, Saaj, directed by Sai Paranjape will be screened on February 18. A multilingual poetry-story session will also be organised.