 Bhopal: Berasia Municipality Sanitation Inspector Held After Obscene Video With Minor Goes Viral
Bhopal: Berasia Municipality Sanitation Inspector Held After Obscene Video With Minor Goes Viral

On Wednesday the police also took into custody Akash Prajapati, who made the video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a video of a sanitation inspector working in Bhopal's Berasia Municipality came to fore, in which he can be seen in an objectionable condition with a minor. After the video went viral, the local people created a ruckus outside the Municipal office, caught the accused and handed him over to the police on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the police also took into custody Akash Prajapati, who made the video. Now both are being interrogated. Meanwhile, the police have also found the victim, a 12-year-old boy. However, till Wednesday evening, no FIR had been registered against the accused.

Berasia's SDOP Anand Kaladagi said that a complaint has been received against sanitation inspector Brijesh Soni. “The authenticity of the video is being investigated. We will take further action after receiving the statements of the child seen in the video and the investigation report of the video,” he said.

According to the information, an obscene video of Brijesh Soni, posted as sanitation inspector in-charge in Berasia Municipality, went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the video, he can be seen doing obscene acts with a child.

Departmental action after FIR

Berasia Municipality in-charge CMO Zahid Ali said that Brijesh Soni has been taken into custody by the police. He said, “No FIR has been filed against him. As soon as information is received from the police about the case being registered, departmental action will be taken.”

