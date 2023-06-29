 Bhopal: Benganga River Swells: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Trapped On Tree In Seoni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Benganga River Swells: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Trapped On Tree In Seoni

Bhopal: Benganga River Swells: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Trapped On Tree In Seoni

Four others take shelter on an ‘island’, rescue operation on

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Air Force helicopter was called to rescue a villager trapped atop a tree to escape swollen Benganga river in Ghat Kharpadia village of Seoni district on Wednesday. Rescue operation of four other villagers who have taken shelter on an island in the overflowing river is on, said local officials, adding that there is no immediate threat to their lives.

SP Seoni Shriramji Shrivastava told Free Press that Shambu Kahar  had climbed atop a tree to escape the floodwaters. The Air Force helicopter called from  Nagpur rescues the stranded man.  After being rescued the traumatized man was shifted to a hospital, said the officer. A number of villagers had gathered to witness the rescue operation of Kahar

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three children drown while bathing in Seoni pond, die
article-image

“ The four other villagers are still stuck on an island surrounded by the swollen river. They are safe and there is no immediate threat to their lives. The NDRF team is making efforts to bring them to a safe place but currently river current is strong,” he said.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is keeping a close watch on the rescue operation. River level rose all of a sudden due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas. The stranded five villagers had gone to the jungle to graze their cattle when they were trapped in the floodwaters. The four people are safe on the island spread in 100 acres, hence there is no threat to their life by the overflowing river, said the officials. All the efforts are being made to rescue them.

Read Also
Bhopal: AIMIM Leader Seeks Nod To Offer Prayers On Bakrid At MP Congress Office
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Maintain Peace During Festivals

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Asked To Maintain Peace During Festivals

Madhya Pradesh: Sand Mafia Shoot At Farmers, 2 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Sand Mafia Shoot At Farmers, 2 Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Nilkantheshwar Mahadev Temple Area To Be Developed Into Corridor: CM

Madhya Pradesh: Nilkantheshwar Mahadev Temple Area To Be Developed Into Corridor: CM

Madhya Pradesh: Five Members Of A Wedding Party Killed As Truck Falls into Nullah

Madhya Pradesh: Five Members Of A Wedding Party Killed As Truck Falls into Nullah

Bhopal: Benganga River Swells: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Trapped On Tree In Seoni

Bhopal: Benganga River Swells: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Trapped On Tree In Seoni