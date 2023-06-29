Bhopal: Benganga River Swells: IAF Chopper Rescues Man Trapped On Tree In Seoni

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian Air Force helicopter was called to rescue a villager trapped atop a tree to escape swollen Benganga river in Ghat Kharpadia village of Seoni district on Wednesday. Rescue operation of four other villagers who have taken shelter on an island in the overflowing river is on, said local officials, adding that there is no immediate threat to their lives.

SP Seoni Shriramji Shrivastava told Free Press that Shambu Kahar had climbed atop a tree to escape the floodwaters. The Air Force helicopter called from Nagpur rescues the stranded man. After being rescued the traumatized man was shifted to a hospital, said the officer. A number of villagers had gathered to witness the rescue operation of Kahar

“ The four other villagers are still stuck on an island surrounded by the swollen river. They are safe and there is no immediate threat to their lives. The NDRF team is making efforts to bring them to a safe place but currently river current is strong,” he said.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is keeping a close watch on the rescue operation. River level rose all of a sudden due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas. The stranded five villagers had gone to the jungle to graze their cattle when they were trapped in the floodwaters. The four people are safe on the island spread in 100 acres, hence there is no threat to their life by the overflowing river, said the officials. All the efforts are being made to rescue them.