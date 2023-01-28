Bhopal: BDCA Under-18 girls’ team announced, Nayani Rajput declared as captain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhruv Narayan Singh, President of the Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA), announced the Bhopal Division Under-18 team for the Inter-Divisional Cricket Competition on Friday.

The captaincy of the team has been given to Nayani Singh Rajput, and Khushi Yadav has been declared the vice-captain. On this occasion, Secretary Rajat Mohan Verma, Vice President Sushil Singh Thakur, Treasurer CS Dhakad, MPCA Management Committee member Aditya Vijay Singh, Co-Secretary Anwar Usmani, Mujeeb Uddin, Sanjeev Saxena, Javed Hameed, and Arpit Gupta were present.

All the players that are selected to play for the Bhopal Division are considered the best in the division.The team is as follows: Nayani Singh Rajput (captain), Khushi Yadav (vice-captain), Samruddhi Saxena, Palak Vashisht, SuditiVashisht, Nikita Sharma, Shreya Dixit, Vaishnavi Gupta, Prerna Singh, Ritika Sharma, ManyaBhati, Radhika Sharma, ChhayaMehr, AshmaSahu, Vanshika Prajapati, HansikaKirar, Kajal Chaurasia, Charu Sharma, Charu Sharma, and

