e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:50 PM IST

Bhopal: Bankers’ nationwide strike against privatisation on December 16-17

United Forum of Bank Unions coordinator VK Sharma said privatisation policy of government is not only regressive but also against people.
Staff Reporter
Bankers stage protest at Neelam Park in Bhopal on Saturday |

Bankers stage protest at Neelam Park in Bhopal on Saturday |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The banks’ staff and officials staged protest at Neelam Park here on Saturday against privatisation of banks in the country. The protesters have threatened to launch nationwide agitation on December 16-17 if government fails to pay heed.

United Forum of Bank Unions coordinator VK Sharma said privatisation policy of government is not only regressive but also against people. “These banks have more than Rs 157 lakh crore with them, which is deposited by people who toil hard to earn it. All that money will be in danger if banks are privatised as any bank can declare bankruptcy any day.” “The private banks only aim to earn profits. They have no concern for people,” he added.

According to Union, 736 private banks declared bankruptcy within 20 years, that is, from 1948 and 1968, which is why the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 big private banks despite strong opposition in 1969.

Sharma said, “Demonetisation was implemented only through the public sector banks who worked day and night in exchanging currency notes. Private sector banks would never cater to people’s needs with beneficiary schemes.”

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Scindia's Instagram account hacked Madhya Pradesh: Scindia's Instagram account hacked

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:50 PM IST
Advertisement