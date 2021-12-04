Bhopal: Bankers’ nationwide strike against privatisation on December 16-17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The banks’ staff and officials staged protest at Neelam Park here on Saturday against privatisation of banks in the country. The protesters have threatened to launch nationwide agitation on December 16-17 if government fails to pay heed.

United Forum of Bank Unions coordinator VK Sharma said privatisation policy of government is not only regressive but also against people. “These banks have more than Rs 157 lakh crore with them, which is deposited by people who toil hard to earn it. All that money will be in danger if banks are privatised as any bank can declare bankruptcy any day.” “The private banks only aim to earn profits. They have no concern for people,” he added.

According to Union, 736 private banks declared bankruptcy within 20 years, that is, from 1948 and 1968, which is why the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 big private banks despite strong opposition in 1969.

Sharma said, “Demonetisation was implemented only through the public sector banks who worked day and night in exchanging currency notes. Private sector banks would never cater to people’s needs with beneficiary schemes.”

