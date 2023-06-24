Bhopal: Bakeries Offer Latest Taste To Draw Youths | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the past few years, city’s bakeries have become popular hang-out for young couples who can be seen cosying up to each other.

As youths prefer bakeries and cafes, many such joints have come up at Number 10 market area. The idea behind setting up bakeries and cafes in Bhopal was to provide youngsters a foreign feel. As a result, confectioneries have come up with new concepts.

Earlier, bakeries sold breads, rolls, cookies and pies. Now, the pastry shops serve bakery items, beverages, Chinese, Italian, continental and Indian fares. Free Press tried to know what is on the plate.

Excerpts:

Cappuccino introduced

Manager of bakery at 10 No market Sanjay Wadhwani said many people didn’t know about Cappuccino earlier and many didn’t like it. Gradually, fresh coffee beans were introduced to Cappuccino to get the taste. There was no cafe to sell such products. “Bakeries were set up to fill the gap,” Wadhwani added.

“We are launching a variety of items every other day. Bakeries used to cater to people who loved traditional food. Now, shops serve what customers crave for,” he said.

Traditional, modern food

Nisar Ahmed, a chef at bakery at market Number 10 said he wanted to offer high-quality cakes and desserts to customers. The idea was to give more modern stuff - from desserts and pastries - to customers other than what was routinely available. Since youngsters are influenced by social media, bakery owners try to provide all the items they find in other states or countries. Eggless items are also available.

Present generation knows everything, so the effort is to provide them what satisfies their tongue, Ahmed added.

Few bakery items, which youths yearn for are Beligium Truffle Cake 55, bake-cheese cake, South African Malwa Puri, multigrain breads and eclairs.

Beautiful settings

A regular visitor to bakeries Nupur Agarhari said she visited bakeries to enjoy ambience, peaceful environment and take selfies as bakeries have beautiful settings. They are perfect for clicking pictures and posting them on Instagram. Besides, she loves eating pastries and cakes there.

Good place to sit, read

Amazon company employee Niraj Bisht said he visited bakeries because every item, from breads to noodles, are available there. You get eatables as soon as you order them. It is a go-to-place where one can sift through the pages of one’s chosen tomes.

