Bhopal: Bairagarh Traders Down Shutters To Protest Proposed Elevated Bridge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the Congress call, the traders in Bairagarh on Friday kept their shutters down to protest the elevated bridge proposed for the town.

The traders claimed that the elevated bridge in the middle of the road will affect their business. The first double-decker 6-lane elevated bridge of Madhya Pradesh has been proposed for Bairgarh.

The proposed bridge will be constructed from pump house, Laukhedi to crematorium. The key purpose behind the construction of the bridge is to scrap BRTS corridor in Bairagarh and ease the traffic flow.

However, the local traders are against the construction of the proposed bridge saying that it would ruin the entire business of Bairagarh. District Congress committee president Monu Saxena said, "With the construction of a double-decker elevated bridge, the entire business of Bairagarh will be ruined, shops will be dismantled for road widening.”

Anand Sabhdhani, block Congress president, said, “ Bairgarh is known for textile, utensil, grocery and other businesses in Madhya Pradesh. If the double-decker elevated bridge is constructed, it will completely ruin the business of the local traders.”

