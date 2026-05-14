Bhopal, Bagmugalia Father-Son Duo Booked For Allegedly Mortgaging Rented SUV | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bagsewania police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against a father-son duo accused of taking an SUV on rent and illegally mortgaging it to another person for money.

According to police, complainant Absar Khan, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, alleged that Shubhansh Mishra and his father Ashish Mishra, residents of Laharpura in Bagmugalia, rented his Scorpio on March 9 for commercial use.

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A monthly rent agreement of ?33,500 was signed, but the suspects allegedly never paid any rent after taking possession of the vehicle.

When Khan demanded payment, the duo allegedly claimed that the SUV had been stolen and assured him they were searching for it.

However, during his own inquiry, Khan discovered that the vehicle had allegedly been mortgaged to Zamir Khan, a resident of Karond, in exchange for ?1.5 lakh.

The complainant further alleged that when he confronted the suspects, they abused and threatened him. Khan also alleged that he was sent from one police station to another before the case was finally registered after intervention by senior officials.